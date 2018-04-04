Kelowna’s old Bargain Shop site takes on new life

The stretch Bernard Avenue will now be called the Brooklyn Bernard Block

The old Bargain Shop is about to take on a whole new image.

The Mission Group is finally sharing its vision for the parcel of Bernard Avenue it purchased last September, and the new name for the project.

The stretch of the main strip where the former Bargain Shop building now stands will be redeveloped as the Brooklyn Bernard Block and will offer concrete condominiums with a variety of size options. Sales are set to begin in the summer of 2018, and will be priced in the $300,000 range and up.

The development site covers an entire city block in downtown Kelowna and totals 1.5 acres. The building has sat vacant for the better part of a decade.

When the Capital News spoke with him last, Randy Shier, Mission Group president, said that the project would likely be built in three phases.

READ MORE: WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE FOR THE BARGAIN SHOP

The St. Paul portion, which allows for development up to 19 storeys tall, was expected to be built first.

In total, however, Shier said the Brooklyn Bernard Block is about five to six years from being fully realized, which will allow time for people to weigh in on its plans.

When the sale went through, Kelowna residents were brimming with ideas for what should replace the old bargain store.

“A ‘70s funplex, with a roller rink, bowling alley, disco dance area and fun place for the kids. (Or) more added retail that supports independent, local businesses and housing,” said Lori Sellen, of the neighbouring business, HITZ Boutique, at the time.

Others said they’d like to see somewhere to go dancing, and others wanted a local market.

“I love the creativity and outside-the-box thinking,” Shier said. “It’s wonderful to know that the community wants to see something happen and our hope is we do the right thing …We may not make every one happy, there may not be a bowling alley or a roller rink, but we’re going to try.”

