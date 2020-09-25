Old Ferry Wharf Road. Google Maps.

UPDATE: Old Ferry Wharf Road reopens

The leak was first reported about 11:35 a.m., Friday

UPDATE: 3:14 p.m.

Old Ferry Wharf Road is open again as of 3:02 p.m. according to the Westbank First Nation (WFN).

“Traffic is still slow going and congestion is heavy at this time,” WFN said in a statement.

——

Old Ferry Wharf Road is closed in West Kelowna due to a propane leak.

The road is on Westbank First Nation land and it’s unclear when it will be reopened.

Fire crews, BC Hydro and the responding propane company are on scene addressing the issue.

The leak was first reported about 11:35 a.m., Friday.

More information to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigate possible bomb threat at Orchard Plaza

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Money laundering inquiry delayed over of B.C. election: commissioner

Just Posted

UPDATE: Old Ferry Wharf Road reopens

The leak was first reported about 11:35 a.m., Friday

Police investigate possible bomb threat at Orchard Plaza

‘Suspicious circumstance’ shuts down area, closing multiple businesses

Southeast District Emergency Response team arrest wanted Kamloops man in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Bernard Avenue in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 24

Kelowna International Airport operations unaffected by Nav Canada cuts

The private company felt the effects of the pandemic and decided to reduce its workforce

Crash halts northbound traffic at Benvoulin and KLO Rd

Two vehicles crashed shortly before noon, northbound traffic stopped

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Money laundering inquiry delayed over of B.C. election: commissioner

Austin Cullen says the hearings will start again on Oct. 26

2 British Columbians arrested, 3 at large in massive Alberta drug bust

Eight people are facing 33 charges in what police have dubbed Project Incumbent

Lumber hitting record high prices due to low supply and high demand

B.C.’s forest industry hasn’t been able to keep pace with the COVID-19 building boom

‘Monkey Beach’ supernatural film adaptation premiers at VIFF

Based on Kitamaat author Eden Robinson’s debut, mystical novel

Most Read