UPDATE: Old Ferry Wharf Road reopens

The leak was first reported about 11:35 a.m., Friday

UPDATE: 3:14 p.m.

Old Ferry Wharf Road is open again as of 3:02 p.m. according to the Westbank First Nation (WFN).

“Traffic is still slow going and congestion is heavy at this time,” WFN said in a statement.

——

Old Ferry Wharf Road is closed in West Kelowna due to a propane leak.

The road is on Westbank First Nation land and it’s unclear when it will be reopened.

Fire crews, BC Hydro and the responding propane company are on scene addressing the issue.

The leak was first reported about 11:35 a.m., Friday.

More information to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigate possible bomb threat at Orchard Plaza

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West Kelowna