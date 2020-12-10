South Okanagan Secondary School. (Facebook)

Oliver high school has a COVID-19 exposure

South Okanagan Secondary has the first case in SD53

School District 53 has its first case of COVID-19.

South Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver is listed as having a school exposure on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Interior Health lists all school exposures on their website.

If a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, Interior Health starts contact tracing to determine how the person was infected and who they were in close contact with.

IH then identifies and notifies close contacts who may be at an increased risk, and advises them to self isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

They work closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact tracing process to maintain close communication with the school community.

On Monday, when it was determined Princess Margaret Secondary in Penticton had more confirmed cases of COVID-19 within that school, the district and principal decided to cancel afternoon classes for the remainder of the year.

READ MORE: Maggie Secondary reports more cases

The COVID-19 exposure at Pen-Hi is no longer listed on the Interior Health website. According to IH, the school is taken off the list once there is no more risk of exposure from that particular time.

A long term care home in Oliver, McKinney Place, has a daunting 29 cases of COVID-19, with 27 residents and two staff testing positive so far.

READ MORE: Large outbreak at Oliver care home


