Oliver homicide was a “targeted” incident

Oliver RCMP are investigating a homicide that they believe to be a “targeted and isolated incident.”

On Aug. 2, shortly after 3 a.m., Oliver and Osoyoos RCMP were called to the 8000-block of Highway 97 north, for a report that a man was injured and required emergency assistance.

“Upon attendance, RCMP located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite life saving measures taken by first responders, the man succumbed and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said a news release issued by Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

RCMP said the investigation is in the early stages, but they believe this to be a targeted and isolated incident.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit have assumed conduct of the investigation with assistance from the Oliver RCMP and the Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section. Investigators are expected to be in the area throughout the rest of the day today and throughout the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP 250-498-3422 or if you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

