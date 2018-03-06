Oliver RCMP believe the crash caused thousands of dollars in damage to the front of the Desert Country Liquor Store, and thieves made off with an unspecified amount of items. Photo courtesy Oliver Daily News

Oliver thieves make off with goods after ramming liquor store

Police estimate thousands of dollars in damage to the front of the Desert Country Liquor Store

Oliver RCMP is investigating after a vehicle reportedly drove through a window at the Desert Country Liquor Store on Main Street, stealing a number of items before fleeing.

The incident reportedly happened on March 3, which police believe caused thousands of dollars in damage to the store.

Suspects reportedly stole a number of items before fleeing in a 2013 Kia Sorrento, which had been reported stolen from Oliver in the early morning hours of March 3.

Osoyoos RCMP reportedly recovered the vehicle on March 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oliver RCMP or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

—with files from Oliver Daily News

Previous story
B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner
Next story
U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Just Posted

Kelowna murder trial gets underway

Waylon Jackson was preparing for his youngest child’s baby-shower when the fatal altercation started.

UPDATE: Woman arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

Kelowna’s mayor says he’ll talk to B.C.’s premier about speculation tax

Colin Basran is reiterating his concern about “unintended disastrous consequences”

Kelowna to gather for International Women’s Day

It’s Her Time to Thrive this week

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston celebrates 109

Arbor Lodge resident looks back on adventure of arriving in the Shuswap

Alleged Wolf Pack gangster gets three years, but will be free in weeks

Bruce Davis was described by the Crown as the leader of the local faction of the Wolf Pack

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

Oliver thieves make off with goods after ramming liquor store

Police estimate thousands of dollars in damage to the front of the Desert Country Liquor Store

B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

Most Read