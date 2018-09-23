Oliver to get new sheriff from graduating class

Oliver will be one of a number of B.C. communities to get a member of the recent graduating class

Oliver to get one of the members of the most recent graduating class of the Justice Institute of B.C. Submitted photo

Oliver will be getting one the members of the most recent graduating class from the provincial sheriffs has graduated from the Justice Institute of B.C. (JIBC) Sheriff Academy in New Westminster.

Twenty-two recruits have completed their intensive 14-week training program and are ready to serve at B.C. courthouses.

“We are committed to providing British Columbians with a court system that is properly staffed and able to hear and resolve disputes in a timely matter,” said Attorney General David Eby in a news release. “Sheriffs play an integral role in the administration of justice, and I commend you for embarking on a career that is so important to the province’s justice system.”

The graduates have joined the ranks of sheriffs who are responsible for carrying out orders of the court and ensuring the safety and security of all court users, including the judiciary, the legal profession, other justice-related agencies, court staff and members of the public.

The B.C. Sheriff Service (BCSS) is one of the founding members of JIBC and its sheriff training has been recognized nationally. JIBC awards graduates of the Office of Professional Standards BCSS recruit training program with a post-secondary certificate.

“The B.C. Sheriff Service will continue to invest in hiring top-calibre recruits and continue to maintain service excellence,” said Paul Corrado, B.C. chief sheriff, in the release. “I am very proud of our new recruits, and I am excited about them joining our professional family.”

“JIBC is proud of its role in providing a rigorous sheriff recruit training program,” said Colleen Vaughan, vice-president academic of JIBC. “We congratulate the graduating sheriffs on their achievement as they embark on their exciting new careers.”

Seventeen sheriff recruits will be deployed to the Lower Mainland and two will go to Oliver. One will be deployed to each of Campbell River, Penticton and Williams Lake.

This is the second of three new training classes announced in April 2018 to increase the number of sheriffs. The next class of sheriff recruits will begin Oct. 1, 2018. Future classes are scheduled for February, June and October 2019.

