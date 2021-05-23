Oliver winery temporary closes for COVID-19 case

Phantom Creek Estates will do a full sanitization to ensure everyone’s safety

Due to a positive COVID-19 case, Phantom Creek Estates has closed its doors until further notice.

“We will be taking this time to do a detailed sanitization of the entire property to ensure everyone’s safety for when we re-open,” they wrote on their Facebook page.

They are expecting to re-open May 27.

“This is a voluntary closure, for us to take the time to deep clean and ensure all our employees have been tested,” they added.

The outdoor Artisan Market is still going ahead May 30.

Aidan Mayes will be singing while Thai On The Fly, The Wienery, Eclipse Helicopters Ltd and South Okanagan Bike Rentals will be joining Phantom Creek’s outdoor market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

READ MORE: WorkSafe inspects Interior wineries, breweries

READ ALSO: At least half of Canadians receive first dose