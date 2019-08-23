On-foot brewery tours in Kelowna give ‘beer runs’ a new dimension

Brew Crew Kelowna celebrated its kick-off year in 2019

Brew Crew Kelowna added itself to the brewery tour options in Okanagan this summer.

Though the on-foot tours are simple, owner and tour guide Heather Leslie has found that in the first year, the relaxing, casual and intimate style tours have been exactly what some people were looking for.

“I find that people are into taking it slow, hanging out and not being in a rush,” Leslie said.

“It gives them time to take a deep breath and enjoy the Kelowna views for the afternoon as they walk through the city. People are able to get a feel for the city and come back next time feeling like a local.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Ride gathering steam ahead of inaugural race

READ MORE: Crunch time for West Kelowna Warriors prospects

Though Brew Crew offers the jogging tour, that option doesn’t seem to be as popular as the walking tour.

The tour takes beer-enthusiasts through Kelowna’s downtown brewery district with stops at five locations: Craft Beer Market, BNA, Tree Brewing, Red Bird Brewing and Kettle River Brewing.

Leslie is a Kelowna teacher and wanted to work outside of an office during the summer time-off. With some friends in the brewing industry the whole plan and business kind of fell into place as beer and summer are well-liked by both locals and tourists.

“Everyone’s pretty pumped on beer,” Leslie said. “And the brewery scene here is super explosive. B.C. has made a name for itself with craft beer and Kelowna is already an awesome place in the summer.”

A majority of the Brew Crew customers are from out of town; beer-lovers from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Vancouver and over-seas fill 80 per cent of the crews.

The tour guide team joins and directs the Kelowna new-comers through the best tactics for each different stop as well as a small discount for all customers.

“We take the ‘guessing game’ of it for a fun thing to do in the city. People get to find some places they might not have touched before and they get to find things out about Kelowna, the beer and the history of the Okanagan,” Leslie said.

READ MORE: New Kelowna brewery steps closer to reality

Brew Crew Kelowna has amassed nine 5-star reviews on Trip Advisor since it started at the beginning of summer.

Though the Brew Crew tours were mostly a summer attraction, Leslie hopes to continue offering tours on weekends through the fall. She said that she plans to make next year’s tours bigger and better.

More information at brewcrewkelowna.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Simplifying business licences in Kelowna
Next story
Keep the ‘Wild’ in Wildlife: RDCO

Just Posted

Downtown Kelowna apartment fire snuffed

The apartment was evacuated for a 4th-floor fire

Crane removal from downtown Kelowna to close streets

What goes up must come down and Ellis Street will be affected

Suspect restrained by bystanders after unprovoked assaults in West Kelowna

A 33-year-old Ontario man faces a number of potential charges

Car crashes into Kelowna business

Damages were done to the storefront of Interstate Batteries All Battery Centre on Banks Road

Keep the ‘Wild’ in Wildlife: RDCO

RDCO reminds park-goers that bears are more prevalent in parks at this time of year

Madchild brings demons of drug abuse to Okanagan

Swollen Members rapper takes Status stage

Civil claim filed over motocross track west of Summerland

Track was constructed on agricultural land around 2016

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

Car catches fire while being towed by motor home on Hwy. 97

The incident occured just north of Sage Mesa Rd., no injuries have been reported

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Repair work to begin on lakeshore paths in Summerland

Paths were damaged during spring flooding in 2017 and 2018

One sent to hospital following Balmoral Road/Highway 1 collision

Violation ticket issued in second crash at Balmoral intersection in two weeks

Chase RCMP request public’s help to find missing man

Travis Allen Sauls was last seen in Chase on July 14

Most Read