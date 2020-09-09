(Black Press file)

One arrested, one escapes after Summerland RCMP interrupt home invasion

44-year-old Jeffrey Pelly and 28-year-old Matthew Bonner facing multiple charges including robbery

RCMP in Summerland interrupted a home invasion in progress on the night of Sept. 2.

As a result, two men have been charged with robbery, disguise with intent, using imitation firearm while committing robbery, and break and enter with intent.

At 9:30 p.m. that night, officers arrived at a Highway 97 motel in an effort to arrest a man on a warrant.

“Upon approaching the suite, officers saw two men inside the motel suite and two other occupants who appeared to be in distress,” RCMP explained in a release Sept. 9.

Officers entered the suite and realized the men were in the process of robbing the occupants.

One man, 44-year-old Jeffrey Pelly, was arrested, while the other avoided arrest and escaped in a nearby vehicle. RCMP say those in the suite suffered minor injuries.

RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of the other man, who has been identified as 28-year-old Matthew Bonner.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Matthew Bonner is encouraged to contact Police or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

RCMP say the matter is now before the court.

RCMP

One arrested, one escapes after Summerland RCMP interrupt home invasion

