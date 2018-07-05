The plane, a single-engine Cherokee Piper 140, similar to this image crashed near Sechelt on July 5, 2018. (Wikimedia Commons/Alan Wilson)

One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The small plane went down roughly two km from the Sechelt airport

An official says one person has died after a small plane crashed near Sechelt airport on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast on Thursday, but three others on board the aircraft were able to escape.

Assistant fire Chief Dwight Davison says the three people who escaped were at a local hospital.

He says the single-engine Cherokee Piper 140 came down one to two kilometres north of the airport’s runway.

In a tweet, Sunshine Coast RCMP say emergency health services, the fire department and Mounties were on the scene of the crash near Selma Park.

Police asked the public to stay away from the area.

Selma Park is northwest of Vancouver on the Sunshine Coast.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vibrant Vines named the best winery in Canada
Next story
Mother of missing Indigenous woman hits feds, RCMP with $600M class action

Just Posted

Another Nicolas Cage sighting in Kelowna

Yesterday the A-list actor was spotted

Vibrant Vines named the best winery in Canada

The Kelowna winery has reached the top spot on TripAdvisor

Updated: West Kelowna fire chief downplays fear of fire bug

Conceding recent fires in area appear deliberately set, they don’t seem related says Jason Brolund

Crystal Mt. wildfire apparently doused

Wildfire Service says smoke reports didn’t lead to finding a fire

Arson suspected in series of Okanagan wildfires

RCMP task force investigation believes 29 wildfires intentionally set

Trudeau ‘confident’ he didn’t act inappropriately at B.C. music festival in 2000

PM says he’s been mulling the claim in the Creston Valley Advance editorial that resurfaced in June

Mother of missing Indigenous woman hits feds, RCMP with $600M class action

She is alleging a “negligent” and “lackadaisical” approach to investigating missing and murdered Indigenous women

One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The small plane went down roughly two km from the Sechelt airport

Alberta man running across Canada to break records, raise money

David Proctor hopes to cross the country in 66 days and also raise $1M for rare diseases

Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen

Lindsey Nicholls was last seen in Royston (on Vancouver Island), on the BC Day long weekend in 1993

2018 FIFA World Cup: Quarter-final predictions

The first match of quarterfinals kicks off on July 6

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains

Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

Province will require background, criminal record checks

3 on 3 Hoopfest set for July 21

Okanagan College basketball teams host tourney during the Downtown Kelowna Block Party

Most Read