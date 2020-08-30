One dead, another injured following a shooting in Kelowna

A man drove to hospital with the body of another man in the vehicle following the shooting

One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting on Sunday, Aug. 30 in Kelowna.

Around noon, a man showed up to the hospital with a body in his vehicle. The man was treated for minor injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

“The victim has indicated that the shooting occurred in the McCulloch area and officers are canvassing the area searching for evidence,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

No further information is being released at this time, but the Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward to speak with police.

This is the second shooting in the city in less than a week. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, two men were targeted in the parking lot of Ramada hotel by a single shooter; however, neither victim sustained injuries from the gunfire.

The suspect fled the area in a black car and is still at large.

Shooting

