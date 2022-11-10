A man died in a single vehicle crash east of Enderby on Wednesday, Nov. 9 (File)

A man died in a single vehicle crash east of Enderby on Wednesday, Nov. 9 (File)

One dead following fatal collision outside of Enderby

The crash occurred around 12 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 9)

A man died following a single-vehicle crash on Mabel Lake Road, just outside of Enderby on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 9).

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a call about the collision around noon. Officers arrived on the scene to discover an unresponsive person inside the vehicle in the Ashton Creek area. According to a witness it appeared as if the vehicle was driven off the road and into a ditch.

RCMP, the Enderby Fire Department and emergency services all attended the scene and attempted to resuscitate the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and do not believe criminality was a factor.

READ MORE: Outreach society looks to help Vernon family in dire need of winter tires

READ MORE: Explosive footage from Kamloops prompts safety warnings over lithium batteries

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashfatal collisionNewsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna trustee to chair Central Okanagan Board of Education
Next story
Mayor says VPD report on social spending isn’t useful, minister calls it ‘misleading’

Just Posted

(Josh Berson photo)
‘Those ambulances need to come back’: Paramedics speak out after 30 per cent cut in Kelowna services

(Black Press file photo)
Man allegedly robs Kelowna store at gunpoint demanding cash, 4 packs of cigarettes

Road closures and parking restrictions will be taking place in downtown Kelowna on Friday, Nov. 11, to accommodate Remembrance Day services. (Marissa Tiel photo)
UPDATE: Changes made to Remembrance Day road closures in Kelowna

The body of Russia Nicholson was discovered on Oct. 11, 2017 in Kelowna. Image: Facebook
Suspects in slaying of pregnant Métis woman in Kelowna still at large – 5 years later