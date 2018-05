RCMP confirm one person is dead following a tractor accident near Kamloops

One person is dead following a tractor incident near Kamloops.

RCMP received a report of an accident on Beaton Road about 2:30 p.m., Wednesday. Once on scene the confirmed one person had died.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said no other details are available at this time on the cause of the incident or details of the deceased person. The BC Coroners Service has been engaged, the investigation is ongoing.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.