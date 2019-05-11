One dead, two in serious condition after ‘violent struggle’ at Vancouver Island home

Central Saanich police officers and the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit are on scene at the home

One person is dead and two others in serious condition after what Central Saanich Police are calling a “very violent struggle” in a Brentwood Bay home overnight Friday.

Brentwood Bay is a small village north of Victoria on the southern tip of Vancouver Island.

Police Chief Les Sylven told Black Press Media Saturday morning that one man has been arrested and is in police custody.

The incident happened around midnight in the 7200-block of Meadowlark Lane.

Those who live in the neighbourhood describe the area as very quiet.

Josh Haymes, who lives on the street, told Black Press Media that he was pulling into his driveway as the altercation was happening.

Haymes said that as he ran toward the house while calling 911, a man ran out and jumped into a white car and “almost ran him over” as the guy drove away.

Sylven said it is believed the incident was not random. He did not offer any further details as to the cause of death nor speak to specific injuries. The identity of the person deceased has not been made public.

On Saturday morning, a number of police officers – including the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit – were seen outside a cordoned off house.

BREAKING: Major Crimes Unit is on scene a police incident in a residential neighbourhood in Brentwood Bay. Police not confirming any information at this time. #yyj @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/UIK2ooLgdc — Keri Coles (@KeriColesPhotog) May 11, 2019

Saanich Police outside a home in Brentwood Bay on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Keri Coles/Victoria News)

Central Saanich Police outside a home in Brentwood Bay on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Keri Coles/Victoria News)