A large plume of smoke was spotted by the North Saanich marina on Sunday afternoon. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

One dead, two injured following a large fire at North Saanich Marina

One boat has sunk, nearby resident says they heard an explosion ‘sounding like a cannon’

BC Coroners Service is investigating the death of an individual following a large fire at North Saanich Marina on Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m. that destroyed multiple vessels and a fuel dock.

“At this time, we can confirm the BC Coroners Service has been notified of one death in [North] Saanich, and we are currently investigating to determine the cause, with no further information available,” said Andy Watson, spokesperson with BC Coroners Service Sunday evening. “The RCMP have deemed it as non-suspicious. As you’re already know, we do not confirm or release identity as per the Coroners Act.”

Sarah Morris, media relations with BC Emergency Health Services , said her office received a call at around 3:54 pm for reports of an explosion at the North Saanich Marina. “Six ambulances were dispatched to the scene,” she said. “Paramedics have cared for two patient and transported them to hospital. The scene remains active, with the coast guard, fire, police and five ambulances still at the scene.”

Cpl. Chris Manseau of the RCMP said just before 7 p.m. Sunday night that it is too early to tell what caused the incident. He said additional specialized investigators will be on scene tomorrow and he could not give any additional updates on a reported fatality. “More information should be forthcoming tomorrow,” he said.

North Saanich resident Daria Wynder Muirhead said she was on a Mother’s Day drive when she heard the explosion. Another nearby resident heard the explosion from her home.

“It sounded like a cannon dropped on our roof,” said North Saanich resident Donna Timms. “We came running outside and could see a bit of the fire at the dock and within 10 minutes it was fully ablaze. It was such a mess to see.”

READ MORE: Two firefighters injured in late Thursday night fire in Central Saanich

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

District of Saanichfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Kelowna General Hospital nurse sings song for frontline workers
Next story
South Rutland Elementary teachers organize baking for Mother’s Day

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets alum Kyle Topping signs with San Jose Barracuda

Topping suited up for 226 regular-season games over his WHL career, collecting 196 points

ZipZone Peachland gearing up for May 16 opening

The park’s opening was originally planned for April 11

COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna agricultural business declared over

A total of 23 people tested positive for the virus at Bylands Nurseries

LETTER: Time to move forward to create a better B.C.

Pandemic has been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems

Volunteers cleaning up Postill Lake Road dodge speeding vehicle

Okanagan Forest Task Force removed 29,100 pounds of scrap metal fromthe bush

Bears spotted near Enderby

Three bears spotted by North Okanagan

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP recruit brings enthusiasm

Nelly joins the force as a police service dog, hailing from Innisfail, Alta.

Summerland Chamber welcomes provincial plans to reopen B.C. economy

Chamber president says premier’s announcement on May 6 is welcome news

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

South Okanagan man wins $377k jackpot in online poker match

Penticton’s Chaudhary Irshad scored the biggest poker win of his life

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

B.C. Ferries asking people to again avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Are COVID-19 mutations cause for alarm? Experts say no, viruses change often

A vaccine could be updated similarly to how flu shots are changed for new strains

Most Read