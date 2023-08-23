(Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)

One dead, two injured in Highway 1 crash west of Revelstoke

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. yesterday (Aug. 22)

One person is dead and two were injured in a motor vehicle incident on Highway 1 yesterday (Aug. 22) evening west of Revelstoke.

Just after 5 p.m., Revelstoke RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, and Revelstoke Fire Service were called out to a multi-vehicle incident on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke. The incident occurred near Three Valley Lake and involved two vehicles.

Sgt. Chris Dodds of the Revelstoke RCMP said in a press release that investigators determined that the west bound vehicle crossed the center line without warning, striking the oncoming east bound vehicle head on.

The driver of the west bound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two occupants of the east bound vehicle were injured and taken to Revelstoke’s Victoria General Hospital.

As next of kin are still being notified, the names of the victims have not yet been released.

