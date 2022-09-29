A retired Conair CV580 tanker performs a fly-by and water drop at YLW on Sept. 28, 2022. (KF Aerospace/Submitted)

One final fairwell for retired wildfire tanker at Kelowna airport

Conair CV580 tanker fleet retired earlier this month

After two decades of service for B.C. Wildfire, Conair’s fleet of Convair 580 tankers went out with a bang. Or, a splash.

KF Aerospace, the centre that opened at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) earlier this year that boasts an impressive aircraft collection, hosted a fly-by and water drop with the last of the tankers on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in a last hurrah.

Just before noon, the plane made a low pass over the YLW runway, dropping around 7,600 litres of water.

“This aircraft has played such a vital role in protecting our province from devastating wildfires,” said KF Centre for Excellence Executive Director Paula Quinn. “KF also shares a special connection with the aircraft, having assisted with the tanker conversions, making this a natural fit for our collection.”

The general public will soon be able to see the aircraft up close and personal at KF, where it will be kept in airworthy condition. In 2000, the centre, then named Kelowna Flightcraft, helped Conair convert ten of the fleet’s planes from commercial into tankers.

“We’re honoured to give T452 a home and take care of it in its retirement.”

KF’s collection also includes a Hawker Tempest MK II, a Mosquito bomber, and a DC-3 among others.

READ MORE: Candidate composure: Full house for 1st mayoral forum in Kelowna

READ MORE: Central Okanagan students sliding in literacy, numeracy

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crash closes Highway 97 lane south of Vernon
Next story
No driver found of rolled-over truck in Kelowna

Just Posted

Lake Country Mayor Elect Blaire Ireland addresses the crowd before council candidates answer questions at a forum at the Creekside Theatre on Sept. 28, 2022 (Brittany Webster - the Calendar)
Lake Country council candidates talk housing, climate change, development

Dashcam video from the takedown shows a multitude of police vehicles converging on the scene on Highway 97 in West Kelowna. (YouTube)
Death under investigation at Osoyoos correctional facility, days after man charged with Kelowna theft and attempted murder, dies

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
No driver found of rolled-over truck in Kelowna

A retired Conair CV580 tanker performs a fly-by and water drop at YLW on Sept. 28, 2022. (KF Aerospace/Submitted)
One final fairwell for retired wildfire tanker at Kelowna airport

Pop-up banner image