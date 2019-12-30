One injured in ‘targeted’ Kamloops shooting

Monday morning shooting sends 24-year-old man to hospital

  Dec. 30, 2019
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a shooting on Monday morning (Dec. 30) that send a man to Royal Inland Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said police were called to the 300-block of Alexander Avenue in North Kamloops at 5:19 a.m. to investigate a report of a disturbance. Officers on scene then realized there had been a shooting and an injured 24-year-old man was found nearby.

Pillay said the shooting occurred in a home and among people known to police and involved in the drug trade.

“As such, the shooting is believed to be targeted,” Pillay said. “However, any time criminals resort to using firearms in residential areas, it does pose a risk to the public at large.”

Mounties are expected to be at the scene of the shooting all day Monday.

Anybody with information on the shooting incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Most Read