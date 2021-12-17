Donations are being collected at the Tappen Co-op for those affected by a Dec. 16 house fire that claimed the life of one man. (Tappen-Sunnybrae Fire Department image)

Donations are being collected at the Tappen Co-op for those affected by a Dec. 16 house fire that claimed the life of one man. (Tappen-Sunnybrae Fire Department image)

One man dead, five escape from Shuswap house fire

Fire occurred in the 1100 block of Tappen-Notch Hill road on Dec. 16

A house fire in Tappen claimed the life of one man.

On Dec. 16 at 6:45 a.m., crews from the Tappen-Sunnybrae Fire Department were called to a residential fire in the 1100 block of Tappen-Notch Hill Road.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) communications coordinator Tracy Hughes said on arrival, firefighters found the structure to be fully engulfed, with heavy smoke and flames coming from all its windows.

Four adults and one youth who were also inside the house at the time of the fire were able to escape. One of them was taken to hospital for treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation. Hughes said BC Emergency Health Services assessed the remaining four people and released them from the scene.

Sean Coubrough, CSRD fire services coordinator, gave his deepest condolences to the loved ones of the man who died.

“Everyone working on this fire feels a sense of sorrow at this loss and wishes there was a different outcome. It was a very, very difficult day,” said Coubrough.

Hughes said CSRD Emergency Support Services are assisting those affected by the fire. The house, which contained two living suites, was completely destroyed in the blaze.

Tappen-Sunnybrae Fire Department firefighters were assisted by Shuswap Fire Department crews; they were on scene for about eight hours.

The BC Coroners Services is on scene Friday, Dec. 17 and CSRD Fire Services are investigating the fire alongside the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

The Tappen-Sunnybrae Fire Department is collecting donations at the Tappen Co-op. Donations of needed items are also being arranged through the fire department’s Facebook page.

