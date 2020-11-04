Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash

One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

Mask mayhem came to Trail on the weekend when police were called to two businesses on two separate occasions because patrons refused to put on a face covering.

The first instance was on Saturday, Oct. 31 shortly after 1:30 p.m.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP attended a business in downtown Trail, in response to a call of a patron refusing to wear a mask on the premise,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich explained.

Read more: COVID-19

A Pass Creek man, 42, had entered the business and declined to wear a face covering as required by store policy under the Emergency Programs Act (EPA).

“The man began to cause a disturbance inside the business when spoken to by the owner, who eventually escorted the man outside,” Wicentowich said. “Trail RCMP (carried out) an investigation into causing a disturbance in a public place.”

The situation ended with the owner banning the man from returning to the business in the future.

Three hours later the same day, police again attended a business in downtown Trail, in response to another call of a man refusing to wear a mask on the premise.

In this case, a 59-year-old Grand Forks man had allegedly entered the business and declined to wear a face covering or non-medical mask over his mouth and nose as required by store policy, in conjunction with the EPA.

“The man refused to leave the business when asked by the owner,” Wicentowich said.

“As such, the Trail RCMP detained the man for trespassing on the premises and escorted him off the property. “

He was released and issued a $115 fine for failing to leave a premises or stop prohibited activity contrary to a section in the Trespass Act.

Of note, earlier in the day an anti-mask protest occurred on the corner of Bay Avenue and Victoria Street in downtown Trail.

Police say that demonstration was peaceful and without incident.

Businesses have the right to ask their customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks while on premises in the absence of the ability to socially distance, and they have the right to refuse service for non-compliance, Wicentowich added.

“Clients have the right not to attend the business if they decide not to wear a protective mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Additionally, a $230 fine can be issued for Fail to Comply with Patron Distancing Conditions contrary to Section 7(1) of the Emergency Programs Act.

Other fines under the EPA may also apply.

The Trail RCMP notes that these types of minor, preventable incidents take up valuable police time and resources which could be better used elsewhere.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fundraiser launched for West Kelowna hit-and-run victim

Just Posted

(La Casa photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at La Casa resort in West Kelowna

Seven people have tested positive for the virus

(Baptist Housing photo)
Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna seniors’ care home

Two staff members at the Village at Mill Creek have tested positive for the virus

Southbound traffic slow on Highway 97 in West Kelowna after a three-vehicle collision. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
Three vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

One lane remains open; southbound traffic is slow in the area

Matty Rebman was walking in the 1300-block of Hudson Road in West Kelowna when he was hit by a car. His dog died as a result of her injuries. (Matty Rebman - Facebook)
Fundraiser launched for West Kelowna hit-and-run victim

Matty Rebman lost his beloved dog Opie in the collision

A Langley officer prepares a breathalyzer at a roadside check. (Black Press files)
Mountie’s misstep leads to Kelowna woman’s second chance at appealing roadside prohibition

BC Supreme Court orders woman’s case to be heard again by a different adjudicator

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

A COVID-19 test kit is seen here at Central Peninsula Hospital on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Brian Mazurek/Peninsula Clarion)
15 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A new community outbreak is also being declared in West Kelowna

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

RCMP say the man driving the stolen truck was killed instantly. Black Press file photo Phil McLachlan
Man steals truck, dies less than an hour later in crash near Princeton

Police suspect high speed involved and victim has not been identified

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kevin Dennis Friesen is wanted by police on 11 unendorsed warrants. (RCMP photo)
RCMP seek Shuswap man wanted in relation to arrests in Sicamous, Salmon Arm, Vernon

Kevin Dennis Friesen wanted on 11 warrants

Most Read