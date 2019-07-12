A man was injured in a three-car crash in Kelowna Friday afternoon. Photo: Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

One man injured in three vehicle crash by Kelowna mall

An accident on Springfield Road has sent one man to hospital and has blocked traffic

Emergency crews remain on scene at a Kelowna car accident that has sent one man to hospital.

A three-car collison was reported just after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon on Springfield Road and Barlee Road in Kelowna near the entrance to Orchard Park Plaza.

The accident was reported to have been caused by series of rear-enders.

Both southbound lanes on Springfield Road remain closed as police investigate the collisions and await tow trucks to clear the street.

