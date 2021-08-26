One more death reported at long-term care facility in Kelowna

Another person has died at David Lloyd Jones long-term care home in Kelowna

Another death has been reported at David Lloyd Jones long-term care in Kelowna.

Five people have died from COVID-19 at David Lloyd Jones long-term care home. There remains 49 cases at the care facility, with 38 cases from residents and 11 from staff. Interior Health declared an outbreak at the facility on Thursday, Aug. 12.

There are currently six active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living facilities in Kelowna and five in West Kelowna.

