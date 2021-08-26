An outbreak of respiratory infection has been declared at Kelowna's David Lloyd Jones Home and several other care facilities across the Interor Health region.—Image: Google maps

One more death reported at long-term care facility in Kelowna

Another person has died at David Lloyd Jones long-term care home in Kelowna

Another death has been reported at David Lloyd Jones long-term care in Kelowna.

Five people have died from COVID-19 at David Lloyd Jones long-term care home. There remains 49 cases at the care facility, with 38 cases from residents and 11 from staff. Interior Health declared an outbreak at the facility on Thursday, Aug. 12.

There are currently six active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living facilities in Kelowna and five in West Kelowna.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents weigh in on vaccine passports

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCOVID-19

Previous story
Fall brings mixed bag of weather for Western Canada
Next story
Kelowna residents weigh in on vaccine passports

Just Posted

Premier John Horgan tours the BC Wildfire Service camp set up in Vernon Thursday, Aug. 26, where firefighters from all over are stationed while battling the White Rock Lake blaze. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
B.C. premier, forests minister, tour White Rock Lake fire near Vernon

An outbreak of respiratory infection has been declared at Kelowna's David Lloyd Jones Home and several other care facilities across the Interor Health region.—Image: Google maps
One more death reported at long-term care facility in Kelowna

Residents drive past fire crews as they return to Logan Lake on Aug. 19, a week after the community was evacuated because of the Tremont Creek wildfire. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Two major wildfires in B.C.’s southern Interior now classified as ‘being held’

Colin Cameron, 91, receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Kelowna’s Trinity Hall clinic on March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Kelowna’s main COVID-19 vaccine clinic is closing, new location in the works