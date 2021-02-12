Big White Ski Resort village, pictured at 3:12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12. (Big White Ski Resort)

Big White Ski Resort village, pictured at 3:12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12. (Big White Ski Resort)

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Big White cluster

This brings the total number of cluster cases to 236, 10 of which are active and on isolation

In the past seven days, just one new COVID-19 case has surfaced from a cluster in the Big White Mountain community.

Interior Health (IH) announced the new case Feb. 12, bringing the total number of cluster cases to 236.

Big White Ski Resort management released a statement following IH’s news briefing, thanking the community for their support, and celebrating the downtown in cases.

“This is truly great news for all our team, the mountain community, our COVID-19 Taskforce…” stated the resort, adding it feels like a weight has been lifted from their shoulders.

“We are so proud of our on-mountain team members for heeding the directions and practicing the safety protocols as put out by Interior Health… Now is not a time to celebrate — but, from a distance, we are high-fiving and hugging all of you.”

Of the total cases, 10 are currently active and in isolation, according to IH. Two-hundred-twenty-six have recovered.

Most of the cases in the cluster, IH stated, resulted from social events and gatherings.

“… Everyone is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles,” stated IH.

The health authority said COVID-19 continues to circulate in all communities throughout the Interior, and that it is important, “not to stigmatize or judge others who seek testing or test positive for COVID-19.”

Another Big White Mountain cluster update is expected next Friday, Feb. 19.

IH reminded everyone to follow COVID-19 precautions, including:

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

  • Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.
  • Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
  • Practise physical distancing.
  • Wear a mask.
  • Wash your hands often.
  • Avoid all non-essential travel.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna Mountie charged with breach of trust, to plead guilty

READ MORE: ‘Tornado’ touches down on Okanagan Lake

Coronavirus

Most Read