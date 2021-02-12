A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)

Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

Interior Health is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Friday (Feb. 12).

The update brings the total number of cases in the region since testing began to 6,916, of which 880 remain active. The virus has now caused 84 deaths in the region.

The additional death was recorded at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna, and comes just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in the region, which took place on Valentine’s Day 2020.

“It was Feb. 14, 2020, that we saw COVID reach our region after seeing it spread around the world, country and province. After a year of responding to this challenging pandemic, sadly we continue to experience its impact. Today we are reporting another person from long-term care has passed away due to COVID-19,” said IH president and CEO Susan Brown.

“We send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers during this difficult time.”

Ahead of this year’s Valentine’s Day weekend, Brown urged members of the public to do their part in slowing the spread of the virus.

“Refrain from gathering, follow public health guidance and connect with loved ones, virtually.”

Forty-three people are hospitalized with 13 in critical care. A total of 5,951 have recovered.

One additional case was linked to the Big White cluster, while 11 additional cases were announced in connection to the Williams Lake area cluster. The cluster in the Fernie region saw no additional cases.

The health authority provided the following update on other outbreaks in the region:

  • Carrington Place in Vernon has two cases: one resident and one staff. There is one active case.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has nine cases: one resident and eight staff. There are seven active cases.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 29 cases: 16 residents and 13 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 18 active cases.
  • Royal Inland Hospital has 105 cases: 36 patients and 69 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 32 active cases.
  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients. There are no active cases.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 31 cases: 23 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 38 cases: 27 residents, 11 staff/other, with six deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are two active cases.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 39 residents and 28 staff, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 70 cases: 47 residents and 23 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are six active cases.

READ MORE: COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack
Next story
Peachland to continue providing free electric vehicle charging downtown

Just Posted

Melissa Kennedy took her six-month old baby Jolene into the hot tub at Comfort Suites in Kelowna on Feb. 8, something she had done lots of times since they have a hot tub at home. That night Jolene was so fussy mom was up rocking her all night, in the morning she saw the chlorine burns. (Submitted/Melissa Kennedy)
Revelstoke mom and baby burned by chlorine at Kelowna hotel hot tub

Interior Health confirmed that elevated levels were found when the hot tub and pool were tested

Police stepped in to settle a confrontation between two individuals at an anti-COVID-19 restriction rally in downtown Kelowna on Feb. 13. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Tensions rise between protesters, counter-protesters, at Kelowna anti-restriction rally

More than 100 people gathered at Stuart Park across from Kelowna City Hall on Saturday

Some of the 1,000 Valentine's cards that will be distributed to seniors before Valentine's Day. (Submitted)
Sisters deliver 1,000 handwritten Valentine’s cards to seniors in Central Okanagan

More than 300 students at Watson Road Elementary made the cards

Several UBC Okanagan researchers are looking at the heart in different ways. (File)
UBCO researchers open their hearts for Valentines Day

Researchers weigh in on heart mechanics, mating, romance novels

Mara Lake is one of the significant water resources across the Okanagan-Shuswap region that will fall under increasing sustainability pressure as the anticipated population growth for the region continues in this century. (File photo)
Osoyoos mayor continues as Okanagan Basin Water Board chair

Sue McKortoff will serve her third consecutive term as water board chair

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

Vernon’s Jim Cotter (left) and third Steve Laycock of Saskatoon will be joined by the Kelowna front end of Rick Sawatsky and Andrew Nerpin, and fifth player Tyler Tardi of Cloverdale, at the Tim Horton’s Brier Canadian men’s curling championship starting March 5 in a bubble environment in Calgary. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan rink ready for Brier marathon

B.C./Saskatchewan team could play 14 games in 10 days to win Canadian men’s curling championship

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Coldstream’s Kidston Elementary School. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Positive COVID case at Okanagan elementary school

Case at Kidston Elementary School in Coldstream, individual self-isolating, exposure dates Feb. 9-11

North Okanagan—Shuswap MP Mel Arnold has given the government a failing grade on its handling of the COVID-19 vaccines. (Contributed)
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP gives government failing grade on vaccine handling

Mel Arnold said Justin Trudeau’s failures have resulted in 213,000 lost jobs in January

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park helps wrap up the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Last day of Vernon Winter Carnival

61st annual Carnival spirit has been present despite lack of live events due to COVID

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Most Read