Big White named second-best ski resort to visit in 2020. (Facebook Big White photo)

Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest

Big White ranks second on the list of the 13 resorts listed by Reader’s Digest

Big White is again topping lists of the world’s best ski resorts.

Reader’s Digest has ranked Big White as second on its list of 13 ski resorts you need to visit in 2020, calling it “one of the best ski resorts in the world.”

The article features resorts from B.C. to Austria and the only one that tops Big White is Aspen Mountain in Colorado.

In the article, Big White is described as ‘Western Canada’s biggest night-skiing area (featuring) more than 300-feet of fresh ‘champagne’ snowfall each season’.

“Of the expansive 2,700 acres, 83 acres are illuminated for nighttime activities,” the article continues. “Big White is family-friendly, with a ski-in/ski-out vibe in town, and offers sleigh rides, ice skating, and activities for kids.”

Last month Big White was named the third-best resort in Canada by Snowpak, a one-stop site for expert-recommended ski locations and vacations across the country.

Snowpak’s article praised Big White for its powder, its proximity to Kelowna and for having the largest ski-in/ski-out village in the country.

“When the world comes to your backyard to experience the world’s greatest and most abundant snow, you’re in the company of those that are always striving to raise the bar,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White.

“At Big White Ski Resort, we pride ourselves on being part of an amazing adventure tourism industry and are proud to be on the podium with the world’s greatest ski resort brands.”

READ MORE: Big White named third best resort in Canada

READ MORE: Big White to host Christmas Eve Festival

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bump in low-income rates expected as StatCan sets to redraw poverty line
Next story
Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Just Posted

West Kelowna rescinds the Lakeview System boil water notice

Users have been under water advisory/boil water notice for at least 44 days over last three months

Kelowna receives $100,000 to help laid-off mill workers

Money will help provide transition and support services for those impacted

‘Good elf’ turns in cash found in Kelowna parking lot to RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is hoping to find the rightful owner of some cash found in a parking lot

Two-vehicle collision at Springfield and Burtch slowing traffic

Traffic is slow along Springfield Road

Almost 4,000 Kelowna residents lost their job last month

Job losses amount to a 3.7 per cent reduction to the city’s labour force

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Pawsative Pups: The ‘howl’idays are here

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Reindeer land in Okanagan ahead of Christmas

All but Rudolph and Dasher spotted in East Hill neighbourhood

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Most Read