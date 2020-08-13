Fatality after early morning crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The incident was between a semi truck and passenger vehicle

The RCMP is reporting a fatality in an early morning crash on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke.

On Aug. 13 at 4:40 a.m., emergency services responded to reports of a roll over collision approximately six kilometres west of Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke due to vehicle incident

The collision involved a semi-tractor trailer unit and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation remains in its early stages, as RCMP work to determine what factors lead to the crash.

The passenger vehicle was engulfed in flames following the impact, while the commercial transport truck rolled.

“One of our priorities at this time is to establish an identity for the deceased and properly notifying that person’s family,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions at this time to allow a collision reconstructionist from the RCMP to fully examine the crash scene. The BC Coroners Service is also launching it’s own investigation.

DriveBC estimates the road to reopen at noon.

READ MORE: Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, or you have dash camera footage that may aid in our investigation, you are asked to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

