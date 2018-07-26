One person injured in minor deck fire

The Kelowna Fire Department were on scene of a deck fire Thursday afternoon

One person sustained was treated with minor injuries after a deck fire started at a residence on Springfield Road in Kelowna.

At approximately 01:37 p.m. Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a deck on fire at the rear of a residence in the 2700 of Springfield Road, the fire department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, Kelowna Fire Department units found the fire had been extinguished by the occupants of the home, the release said.

One person was slightly injured while trying to extinguish the fire. They were treated on scene, the release said. KFD crews ventilated the structure and KFD investigators have determined that the cause will be undetermined.

Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to dispose of smoking materials in a non-combustible container, the release said.

