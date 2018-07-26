Kelowna Fire Department - Steven Lin

One person injured in minor deck fire

The Kelowna Fire Department were on scene of a deck fire Thursday afternoon

One person sustained was treated with minor injuries after a deck fire started at a residence on Springfield Road in Kelowna.

At approximately 01:37 p.m. Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a deck on fire at the rear of a residence in the 2700 of Springfield Road, the fire department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, Kelowna Fire Department units found the fire had been extinguished by the occupants of the home, the release said.

One person was slightly injured while trying to extinguish the fire. They were treated on scene, the release said. KFD crews ventilated the structure and KFD investigators have determined that the cause will be undetermined.

Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to dispose of smoking materials in a non-combustible container, the release said.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP assault investigation seeks more witnesses
Next story
B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

Just Posted

JUNO award winner, Sue Foley headlines West Kelowna Music in the Park

The free concert is Friday night on the Westside

Regional District of Central Okanagan nominations process underway

Positions for the regional district director and a school trustee available

Thorpe awards help Kelowna teens go to college

Six students were each given $2,500 toward their tuition

Kelowna RCMP assault investigation seeks more witnesses

Suspect yet to be identified in altercation at Queensway and Pandosy

One person injured in minor deck fire

The Kelowna Fire Department were on scene of a deck fire Thursday afternoon

Wildfire crews face challenges with Okanagan Mountain Park terrain

Crews are working with BC Parks to develop a strategy for the fires

Update: Flames destroy roof of Salmon Arm home

Fire crews extinguish fire in roof, enter house to investigate hot spots.

Psychiatric body warns against stigmatizing mentally ill after Toronto shooting

Faisal Hussain killed two people and injured 13 when he unleashed a hail of bullets along Toronto’s Danforth Avenue

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Vernon

Vernon North-Okanagan RCMP apprehended Tyson Cole July 26

Viral video shows B.C. security guard wrestling with suspect

Police on Vancouver Island say they are now investigating the incident

RCMP seek missing Winnipeg man last seen in North Okanagan

Ryan Duncan was last seen July 17

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

North Enderby Timber clinch NOSL crown

Last-second goal by Sladen gives NET 1-0 win over Turn-Key Controls

Road in Giant’s Head Mountain Park now closed

Wildfire risk leads to decision to close road to vehicle traffic

Most Read