Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on Enterprise Way in Kelowna

The collision occurred at the Intersection of Enterprise Way and Hardy Street around 10 a.m.

An SUV was involved in a two-car collision at the Intersection of Enterprise Way and Hardy Street on Sept. 10, 2020. (Contributed)

A two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Enterprise Way and Hardy Street in Kelowna just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Traffic slow on Enterprise Way and entirely blocked on Hardy Street as crews clean up after a two vehicle collision. EHS, fire, RCMP and tow trucks on scene. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/gX8ZjGgr66 — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) September 10, 2020

An RCMP officer on the scene said the collision was minor in nature and no serious injuries came as a result — though one person was examined by paramedics for minor injuries.

However, traffic in the area was slow-going as crews cleaned up.

The scene was cleared and traffic is moving again as of 10:20 a.m.

