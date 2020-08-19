One person killed in fiery crash on Highway 3 in Princeton

Witnesses say the vehicle left the highway and crashed over the embankment. Photo Andrea DeMeer

One person was killed Wednesday (Aug.19) in a crash on Highway 3 in Princeton, according to RCMP.

Witnesses told The Spotlight that the vehicle left the highway, and crashed over an embankment, coming to rest in the parking lot of Memorial Park.

There was one person in the vehicle, which caught on fire, according to Cpl. Mike Halskov, RCMP spokesperson.

The accident occured early in the afternoon, across from the Princeton RCMP detachment.

The investigation is continuing.

Highway 3 is open in both directions.

