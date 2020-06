An individual was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in West Kelowna on Tuesday evening.

On June 2, at about 7:23 p.m., Kelowna RCMP was called to a small fire at the 700 blocks of Westbrook Road.

The Kelowna Fire Department was able to douse the fire, although one person was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The Kelowna RCMP, Kelowna Fire Department, and Ambulance were on scene.

