One person taken to hospital following three vehicle crash on Highway 97

Highway 97 is down to one lane southbound following a three-vehicle collision at the intersection with Enterprise Way.
The crash took place about 12:45 p.m.
Emergency crews are on scene and are assessing the occupants involved.
At least one person was taken to hospital.
Two small grey vehicles have severe front-end damage.
Traffic is backed up on Enterprise Way in both directions at Highway 97.
Crash blocking traffic on Highway 97. Just one southbound lane open. pic.twitter.com/4F2xGVWLMS
— Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) August 14, 2020
