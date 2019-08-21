One pet unaccounted for after early morning Kelowna house fire

A Lakeshore Road home caught fire before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

A house fire broke out on the 4300-block of Lakeshore Road in the early morning hours Wednesday and one pet is still unaccounted for.

The Kelowna Fire Department was dispatched at 3:30 a.m. and upon arrival firefighters saw smoke coming from the home. The four residents of the home were safe and outside.

Two attack crews entered the home through the basement and snuffed the fire in one of the bedrooms.

A search for the house pets was conducted by firefighters and all but one were accounted for, the fire department said in a statement.

Four engines, one rescue truck, a command vehicle and 18 firefighters, responded to the fire. RCMP, BC Ambulance Service responded to assist and Fortis BC disconnected power and gas to the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the general public to check their smoke alarms regularly,” Platoon Captain Jarret Dais said.

Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
