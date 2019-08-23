Emergency crews respond to a collision at the Balmoral Road/Highway 1 intersection on Thursday, Aug. 22. (Photo submitted)

One sent to hospital following Balmoral Road/Highway 1 collision

Violation ticket issued in second crash at Balmoral intersection in two weeks

One driver was sent to hospital following a collision at the Balmoral Road, Highway 1 intersection, the second at the same location within two weeks.

While at the scene, RCMP officers were able to determine that a white Ford truck was crossing the highway on Balmoral. As it did, it was struck by a Honda car that was eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The two people in the truck suffered minor injuries and were not transported to hospital.

Read more: Emergency crews responding to collision at Highway 1, Balmoral intersection

Read more: Province proposes improvements for Balmoral Road/Highway 1 intersection

The driver of the car was transported to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops for treatment of neck and back injuries.

The driver of the truck was served a violation ticket for failing to yield after a stop under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act.

Police urge caution at this intersection and any intersection for that matter.

“This is the second injury collision at this intersection in the last two weeks,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West. “Police are aware that the intersection is slated for upgrades that will change the traffic pattern and provide for greater safety. Until these changes are constructed, please take your time through this intersection – the extra seconds or minutes you take as a driver will make it safer for everyone.”

