One sent to hospital following small fire at Kelowna’s tent city

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday night

One man is in hospital after sustaining burn injuries on Monday night (Dec. 19).

As temperatures dipped below -19 degrees, feeling like -24 C overnight, people need to do what they can to stay warm. At Kelowna’s ‘Tent City’ on the Rail Trail around 11:30 p.m., one of the tents caught fire as someone was trying to warm it up.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, the man who owns the tent ran back into the tent to try to collect his belongings and received burn injuries. While the severity of the burns are unknown, the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire was put out at 11:38 p.m.

