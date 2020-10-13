The suspect was arrested on Oct. 13, 2020 following multiple tips to RCMP. (File photo)

One suspect in custody after South Okanagan shooting

The victim is in the hospital recovering from non-life-threatening injuries

One man is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting early Sunday (Oct. 11) morning in Osoyoos.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Violent crime is rare in Osoyoos,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda. “It is that rarity that had people talking and over the weekend police received several tips from the public.”

On Oct. 11 at 1:26 a.m., Osoyoos and Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the 8,000-block of 70th Avenue.

Police were told that the suspect, a 24-year-old man from Osoyoos and the victim, a 21-year-old man also of Osoyoos, had been in an ongoing dispute when the suspect approached the victim’s residence and shot him.

According to police, multiple tips led to the suspect’s arrest on Oct. 13 when he returned to his residence.

The was arrest coordinated between the Osoyoos RCMP, Oliver RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services.

The man remains in custody and is set to appear in court on Oct. 14.

Crime

