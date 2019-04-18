One-third of Kelowna residents experienced crime in the last year

Only half of those who were victimized reported it to police.

Three out of 10 Kelowna residents were victims of a crime in the last year, according to a recent citizen survey conducted by NRG Research Group.

The City of Kelowna commissioned the report to get a grasp on how residents perceived their personal safety.

Consultant Tim Chan said that the vast majority of the issues were property-crime related and only half of those who were victimized reported it to police.

“The primary reason was that they didn’t think the police could do (anything,)” said Chan, speaking to council.

“You may want to look at a communication strategy to report all crime to police as a way of understanding and tracking potential crime trends. It’s almost like this could be a grassroots thing.”

READ MORE: MONEY SEIZED FROM CRIME OPERATIONS DIRECTED AT KELOWNA PROGRAM

Chan also recommended that the City of Kelowna consider developing a property crime prevention plan as that is what the bulk of crimes committed were.

While a-third say they were victimized by in the last year, the vast majority still feel safe within their homes and seven out of 10 people said the prospect of being a victim of crime rarely or never affected there life.

Conversely, one quarter of residents believe property crime has risen in their own neighbourhood design the past year and 50 per cent see that to be the case city-wide.

Also while a total of 99 per cent of respondents said they felt very safe 72 per cent or somewhat safe 27 per centin their neighbourhoods during the day, only 43 per cent of respondents felt very safe at night, with another 39 per cent saying they felt somewhat safe night.

The survey breaks the city into four areas—central Kelowna (including downtown), east and east central Kelowna, north and north east Kelowna and south Kelowna. And according to its findings, residents of central Kelowna are “significantly less likely” than those in other areas to feel very, or somewhat, safe in their neighbourhood at night.

The survey showed that 51 per cent respondents blame the homeless and drug users for what they believe to be an increase in crime.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dryer fire forces evacuation of Vernon business
Next story
BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select sailings

Just Posted

Federal government invests in Kelowna International Airport

The $840,000 is to promote tourism and trade between Kelowna and Saskatoon

VIDEO: Weekend weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A mix of rain, clouds and sun are expected for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

Big Changes to Kelowna’s Fat Cat

“We wanted to revitalize the event”

Plenty to do for families this Easter in the Central Okanagan

If you like chocolate, we have some events you might like in Kelowna

One-third of Kelowna residents experienced crime in the last year

Only half of those who were victimized reported it to police.

South Okanagan city unites for candlelight vigil honouring shooting victims

Hundreds gathered to support the grieving family & friends of the victims from the April 15 shooting

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Rain closes North Okanagan fields

Forecast calling for more rain Friday

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Summerland reservoirs expected to fill, despite low snow levels

Snow measurements at two Summerland sites have been significantly lower than normal

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

Shuswap residents taking treated sludge protest to Kamloops

Opponents to proposed use of biosolids at Turtle Valley ranch will air concerns at city hall

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Most Read