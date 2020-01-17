Michelle Thrush during one of her performances (Photo courtesy of Living Things Festival)

One-woman comedy show coming to Kelowna next week

Cree actress Michelle Thrush will be performing at Rotary Centre on Jan. 24 and 25

A one-woman comedy show is coming to Kelowna next week as part of the Living Things International Arts Festival (LTIFA).

Award-winning Cree actress Michelle Thrush announced that she’ll be performing her “Find Your Own Inner Elder” show on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts search for new executive director

The performance features Thrush as a storyteller and reflections of her memories as she grows up from a child into an older, mischievous woman.

“I would describe this show as ‘tears, delirious laughter, & dancing toward reconciliation’,” says Neil Cadger, founder and artistic director of LTIFA.

Thrush’s acting portfolio includes regular appearances on CBC’s North of 60 and Arctic Air. She also has won a Canadian Screen Award for her appearance in the TV hit drama Blackstone.

To buy tickets for the performance, you can visit Rotary Centre for the Art’s website.

