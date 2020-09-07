One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Search crews and Mounties were called to two rescues over the Labour Day long weekend. (Squamish RCMP)
Crooked Falls, upper Squamish Valley. (Squamish RCMP)

One woman has died while another is in hospital after two falls in the upper Squamish Valley over Labour Day weekend.

Squamish RCMP said they were called to Sigurd Trail at Crooked Falls after a 25-year-old Surrey woman fell into the waterfall. Squamish Search and Rescue found the woman clinging to a log 70 feet from the lookout point. Crews were able to pull her out but the woman had serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

Mounties and search crews responded to another call for a woman who had fallen down a rock field and cliff face on the Sigurd Peak off the Sigurd Trail loop. The 30-year-old woman, from Vancouver, had been hiking with another person on a steep technical portion of the trail. Search crews and police used a helicopter to find the woman but she died of her injuries. Search crews retrieved the woman’s body and police and the BC Coroner’s Service are investigating.

“It is disheartening to have these serious incidents happen in our area and our thoughts go to the family and friends of the woman who died yesterday and the hopes for a full recovery for the woman in Crooked Falls on Friday,” said Sgt. Sergeant Sascha Banks. “Our Sea-to-Sky backcountry is not for beginners and even those of intermediate or advanced expertise find that things can go wrong very quickly.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates
Next story
UPDATE: Lake Country fire deemed suspicious

Just Posted

Okanagan growers’ dependence on foreign workers shows as pandemic continues

B.C. Growers’ Association says locals making up for the shortfall, as apple growers are “very concerned”

Fire in Ellison closes Old Vernon Road

Reports say the fire began at 7 a.m.

UPDATE: Lake Country fire deemed suspicious

Early morning Labour Day blaze next to Holiday Park Resort

Ten songs to remind you what Labour Day is actually about

Labour Day is more than just a day off, here are some popular songs that explain why

Kelowna artist explores themes of community and economy with exhibit at Alternator Centre

Nicole Young displays a large-scale art piece resembling a quilt in the Backstitch exhibition

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

Doctor Creek wildfire in the East Kootenay grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

Concerns raised by cancer patient over long lab lineups in Salmon Arm

Interior Health launches online booking while staff shortages and COVID-19 blamed for drop-in waits

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea-to-Sky

Children remain in stable condition after collision

Workers groups mark Labour Day with push for changes in Liberals’ throne speech

Labour Day itself normally includes marches through major cities, picnics and gatherings,

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

Most Read