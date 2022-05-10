One year anniversary of missing Kelowna man

Wilson was last seen on May 9, 2021

Jacob Wilson, of Kelowna, has been missing for a year and his whereabouts is still unknown.

Wilson was last seen on May 9, 2021 and was declared missing several days later on May 17. He is described as a 5’9”, Caucasian, with a thin build, blond hair and hazel eyes. He is now 43 years old.

Kelowna RCMP is asking for assistance and if anyone has information to come forward. People can call the RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300 with the quote file number 2021-29169. If you have information but want to stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

