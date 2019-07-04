One year anniversary of missing Okanagan man approaches

Ryan Duncan was last seen in the Lumby area on July 17, 2018

Vernon RCMP are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of Ryan Duncan. (Contributed)

As the one year anniversary of disappearance of Ryan Duncan approaches, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are continuing their investigation and are still seeking any further information.

Duncan who was last seen in the Lumby area on July 17, 2018. Ryan Duncan was reported missing on July 21, 2018 by concerned family who report it was unusual for Duncan to be out of contact with them.

At the time of his disappearance, Mr. Duncan was described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 44 years
  • 6 ft 1 in (185 cm)
  • 190 lbs (86 kg)
  • brown hair
  • hazel eyes

“Investigators with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Special Victims unit continue to investigate Mr. Duncan’s disappearance. As often the case, an individuals’ circumstances can change with time, which might make it easier for a person or persons with information about Ryan Duncan’s disappearance to now come forward,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Duncan is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Related: RCMP seek missing Winnipeg man last seen in North Okanagan

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BREAKING: Abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Just Posted

More meter beaters on the lose in Kelowna

It’s estimated 85 parking meters were broken over Canada Day weekend

Downtown Kelowna to feature new art market this summer

The Kelowna Art Market will run in July and August every Thursday and Friday starting this weekend

A young Kelownian’s fatal overdose inspires community-service award

Jake Langille was fun, smart, passionate and loyal

Lake Country council approves new OCP

District of Lake Country plans ahead 20 years with new Official Community Plan

Firefighters respond to small grass fire on Dilworth Drive in Kelowna

Reports of a small fire came in just before 10 a.m. on Thursday

BREAKING: Abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Summerland street banner designs shown

Five artists will have their banner designs displayed around the community

6.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion

Donors to Summerland Centre Stage Theatre will be recognized

Names of community donors are no longer displayed at facility

Okanagan football foursome named to Team B.C.

Quartet will try to help province win Football Canada Cup U18 championship for first time

PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

The municipality has appealed to residents to cut down water usage

Old dogs, hilarious tricks in Carvan Farm Theatre’s latest, The Coyotes

Romantic musical comedy takes place in not-so-distant future

Eligible B.C. families to receive Climate Credit cash boost

Climate Action Tax Credit offsets carbon taxes and is now being increased

B.C. river unsafe for crews after slide but blocked fish could be moved: DFO

Fish were blocked after the slide happened around June 21 or 22 in a remote area near Big Bar

Most Read