Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

Onex Corp. has signed a friendly deal to buy WestJet Airlines Ltd. in a transaction it valued at $5 billion, including assumed debt.

Under the agreement announced Monday, Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company.

Shares in the airline closed at $18.52 on Friday.

WestJet founder and chairman Clive Beddoe said Onex is an ideal partner for the airline.

“I am particularly pleased that WestJet will remain headquartered in Calgary and will continue to build on the success that our 14,000 WestJetters have created,” Beddoe said in a statement.

The deal comes after Onex approached the airline in March.

“WestJet is one of Canada’s strongest brands and we have tremendous respect for the business that Clive Beddoe and all WestJetters have built over the years,” said Tawfiq Popatia, a managing director at Onex.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including court, regulatory and shareholder approvals.

WestJet’s board of directors has unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the deal at meeting expected to be held in July.

The deal is expected to close in the latter part of 2019 or early 2020.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mix of sun and clouds to start the work week in Okanagan-Shuswap
Next story
Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires

Just Posted

Kootnekoff: Major employment standards change introduced in B.C.

The British Columbia government recently tabled Bill 8, Employment Standards Amendment Act,… Continue reading

Mix of sun and clouds to start the work week in Okanagan-Shuswap

Sun is expected for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

VIDEO: Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: A bright and sunny Mother’s Day

Temperatures in the mid 20s and scattered clouds are expected regionwide.

West Kelowna Warriors’ off-season continues, sign Delta prospect

Defenceman Nick Ardanaz will join the Warriors for the upcoming season

Saving the Central Okanagan Family Hub with “a lot for a little”

The Hub lost funding earlier this year, and looks to keep the doors open to help Okanagan families

Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

Toronto advances to NBA’s Eastern Conference final after beating Philadelphia 92-90

Second legal cannabis store approved for the Shuswap

The Greenery Cannabis boutique has received licensing approval from the province

Okanagan College Aboriginal planner wins national honour

Marilyn Alexis from Vernon campus honoured for leadership excellence

Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts Spring Fling tournament

A fun social tournament kicked off the club’s season

Summerland winery offers custom coffee blend

Madam’s Roast a collaboration between Dirty Laundry Vineyard and Backyard Beans

Okanagan Elks Club hosting first RibFest

Finger-licking, lip-smacking rib heaven coming to Vernon Army Camp in July

UPDATED: Sheds, trailer destroyed in Okanagan fire

Two sheds and a fifth wheel go up in smoke Sunday morning in Spallumcheen; fire not suspicious

Most Read