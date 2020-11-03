Chase RCMP requesting witnesses to Oct. 10, 2020 incident involving a vehicle chase between a Jeep and motorcycle followed by a firearm being shot at a Scotch Creek home. (File photo)

Chase RCMP requesting witnesses to Oct. 10, 2020 incident involving a vehicle chase between a Jeep and motorcycle followed by a firearm being shot at a Scotch Creek home. (File photo)

Ongoing feud, racing vehicles in Shuswap keep police scrambling

Chase RCMP report one day in October meant leaving incidents to respond to others, witnesses wanted

One day last month brought crime galore to the North Shuswap, with police scrambling to respond to an ongoing feud, a vehicle chase, firearms offences and more.

About 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 10, Chase RCMP received multiple reports of a Jeep Cherokee and a motorcycle driving fast and dangerously through Scotch Creek, with one vehicle apparently chasing the other.

“Further reports indicated that the Jeep Cherokee ran over the motorcycle, and then both vehicles became stuck on the beach off Pine Grove Road. Witnesses stated that the driver of the motorcycle ran off on foot, but the driver of the Jeep was still on scene,” Sgt. Barry Kennedy said in a news release issued Nov. 2.

However, while en route, police were directed to a second, unrelated incident, which Kennedy described as “unfortunate and preventable.” It involved an ongoing feud.

The complainant, a 58-year-old Scotch Creek man, said he was in a vehicle collision with a 50-year-old man from Lee Creek.

“He further explained he was driving down the road, minding his own business, when the man from Lee Creek stopped his vehicle, got out and tried to provoke him into a physical fight by kicking at the vehicle he was driving. Concerned for the vehicle, which did not belong to him, he tried to drive away. However, the male from Lee Creek stepped in front of him and was struck; the complainant then accidentally struck the other vehicle as well,” Kennedy said.

The Lee Creek man admitted to police he tried to provoke the other man to start a fight. He was convinced that the man from Scotch Creek ran him over and then purposely drove into his vehicle. Both men were arrested at the scene and the incident is still under investigation.

“This unfortunate and preventable incident drew upon the limited police resources that are available in the Chase area on what turned out to be a busy day for Chase RCMP members,” Kennedy said.

Read more: Alleged dispute over dogs in North Shuswap leads ot seizure of 21 guns

Read more: RCMP suspect North Shuswap shooting, hit and run linked

That same afternoon at 4:37 p.m. police received multiple reports of a man shooting a firearm near a residence in Scotch Creek. Police responded immediately, leaving the scene of the incident involving the feuding men.

When officers arrived, the man attempted to resist arrest but was ultimately taken into custody without injury, Kennedy reported. As the investigation unfolded, the man who was arrested and charged with firearms offences was also charged with dangerous driving from the earlier vehicle chase involving the Jeep Cherokee.

Kennedy said witnesses have been reluctant to provide statements to police and he urges them to do so for the good of the community.

To conclude the day, at 11:51 p.m. officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on Squilax Anglemont Road near Scotch Creek where a white Mercedes sedan had left the road at a high speed and struck a utility pole.

The passenger was not injured and was helped from the vehicle by a passing Good Samaritan. The driver was trapped, which required the assistance of Chase Fire Rescue and the Scotch Creek Fire Department to remove her. She was transported to hospital in Kamloops with life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was suspected to be a factor, but the incident remains under investigation.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrivingRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan residents tell us who they’re rooting for in the U.S. election
Next story
South Okanagan pharmacist receives $20,000 fine and three-month suspension

Just Posted

Residents participated in CRIS Adaptive’s polar bear dip on Jan. 1, 2020. (Daniel Taylor - Capital News)
Popular polar bear dip fundraiser goes virtual for 2021

CRIS Adaptive said they moved the fundraiser online to keep people safe

Supt. Kara Triance is the Kelowna RCMP’s new top brass. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s new top cop promises communication, collaboration, good conduct

Kara Triance ready to tackle high-profile issues, has high expectations for detachment

Bush Party performs a live acoustic set at Doc Willoughbys on Oct. 16, 2020. (Photo - Michael Rodriguez)
Live music returns to Kelowna’s Doc Willoughby’s

The shows will take place on Fridays and Saturdays while abiding by provincial health guidelines

Mission Creek Landing on Hall Road. Google Maps.
COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna care home

Interior Health is investigating a COVID-19 exposure at Mission Creek Landing

Tim Nutt is one of North America’s top comedians. (Contributed)
Train Wreck Comedy’s Tim Nutt to perform at Freddy’s Brewpub in Kelowna

Nutt will take the stage on Saturday, Nov. 14

Ranger works with his handler Mike Ritcey for Kamloops Search and Rescue. (3 Stones Productions)
Kamloops search and rescue dogs star in new documentary

The film is now available with a fundraiser to support search and rescue groups in B.C.

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton resident suffers minor injuries after camper goes up in flames

One person is believed to have suffered minor injuries

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s locomotive will be featured in an upcoming television documentary. (Photo by Tom Burley)
Summerland locomotive featured in TV documentary

Story to recount incident at Slocan Lake in 1946

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Child safe after alleged abduction by parents in Kamloops

No Amber Alert was issued as the situation quickly unfolded and the child was located safe

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Enderby Entertainment’s Recon, starring Alexander Ludwig of History Channel’s show Vikings, is set to release Nov. 10, 2020. (IMDB)
Locally filmed wartime movie to make Canadian premiere in Okanagan next week

Enderby Entertainment’s latest film, Recon, will air at Vernon Towne Cinema just in time for Remembrance Day

Most Read