Kelowna drag queen and Okanagan Drag Collective guest performer Bell Ini performs at the group’s inaugural show at Kelowna’s DunnEnzies Pizza Mission location on Nov. 20, 2021. (Capital News)

Kelowna drag queen and Okanagan Drag Collective guest performer Bell Ini performs at the group’s inaugural show at Kelowna’s DunnEnzies Pizza Mission location on Nov. 20, 2021. (Capital News)

Online petition against Drag Story Time returning to Kelowna library

Laura Baird started the petition which has over 500 signatures

A Kelowna woman has started an online petition against the return of Drag Story Time with the Okanagan Regional Library.

The event is set to start up again on Jan. 28 in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Drag Story Time returns to Kelowna library more than 3 years after controversy

Laurie Baird started gathering signatures on Change.org on Jan. 5 writing: “Drag Queen Events/Adult Entertainment is not appropriate for young children regardless of the claim to be age appropriate. Drag Queens and Strippers are not appropriate role models for young children who tend to idolize any live entertainer that they meet.”

The petition calls on Kelowna’s mayor and council to stop supporting or funding these types of events.

Kelowna has had residents speak out on all-ages drag shows in the past.

A group of protesters showed up on Dec. 7 outside DunnEnzies on Lakeshore Road to protest the drag show taking place with children in attendance.

Baird’s petition has 598 signatures as of Jan. 15.

READ MORE: Protesters clash with attendee at Kelowna drag show; police investigating

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaLGBTQ

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
Next story
Vancouver woman ordered to pay over $500K for apartment fire started by floor lamp

Just Posted

Kelowna drag queen and Okanagan Drag Collective guest performer Bell Ini performs at the group’s inaugural show at Kelowna’s DunnEnzies Pizza Mission location on Nov. 20, 2021. (Capital News)
Online petition against Drag Story Time returning to Kelowna library

(Lauren Collins photo)
Foggy skies cause cancellations, delays at Kelowna airport

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

motionball Kelowna is heading to Big White Ski Resort on Jan. 21 (@motionball/Instagram)
motionball Kelowna adding winter sports to first event at Big White Ski Resort