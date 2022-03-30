Online silent auction taking place to raise money for Ukraine

The Ukraine Canadians Volunteers Association (UCVA) is hosting a silent auction in Kelowna with all the proceeds going towards the people of Ukraine.

The online silent auction is taking place from March 29-April 6 at 12 p.m. Local items and experiences are up for bid, and include a two-night stay at Big White Chalet, one-night stay at the Penticton Lakeshore Resort, a professional photo shoot by local photographer Anna Johnson, a beer lover’s basket and much more.

There are also items seperate from the silent auction that are available for purchase to show support. They include blue and yellow door wreaths and hair wreaths, a hand-painted charcuterie board and more.

All funds will go towards tactial protective gear for the fighters in Ukraine as well as medical kits, food and baby supplies.

The association is looking to raise $15,000 through the silent auction.

For more information on how to enter, go to ‘Kelowna Fundraiser for Ukrainians in Need’ on the Trellis website.

