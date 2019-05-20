The Crohns and Colitis Canada Gutsy Walk returns to Kelowna June 2. Photo: contributed

Only steps away: Gutsy Walk returns to Kelowna

The walk to cures for Crohn’s disease and colitis comes June 2

The Gutsy Walk for Crohn’s and Colitis is set to return to the Okanagan June 2.

Walks all over the country are being organized to support people living with Crohn’s and colitis.

There will be two walks in the Okanagan on June 2 with one in Kelowna and the other in Penticton.

One of this year’s National Honorary Chairs, Sam, said that finding people experiencing the same thing he is has helped with living with Crohn’s disease.

“My family started taking part in the Gutsy Walk as a way to give back. Every year I look forward to meeting people at the walk that, like me, are living with the disease. And, going to the walk means that we are able to make a difference by joining together to raise awareness and funds for research that will help find cures.”

Gut health is being researched locally at UBC Okanagan, with biologist Dr. Deanna Gibson studying diseases associated with Crohn’s and colitis, as well the understanding of infant immunology.

“We think that maternal nutrition and the first six months of life of a newborn may influence many immune diseases later in life depending on which microbes are present in the gut. If this research hypothesis is true, then understanding what dietary factors pregnant women and neonates should or should not be exposed to is critical for maternal and neonate health,” said Gibson on her UBC Okanagan biography.

The Gutsy Walk on June 2 will take over Kelowna City Park with fun events and activities, with the walk starting at 11 a.m.

Visit gutsywalk.ca for more information.

