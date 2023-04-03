Ontario father killed, son taken to hospital after head-on crash near Revelstoke

The crash occurred east of Revelstoke when a passenger vehicle collided with a semi truck

The BC Highway Patrol has released further details regarding the fatal head-on collision, which happened east of Revelstoke on March 28.

According to the release, the incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m., about 47 km east of Revelstoke, when a white 2021 Toyota Camry containing two people, a father and son from Ontario, crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic, resulting in a collision with a white Freightliner semi-truck.

The passenger of the Camry, 55-year-old Jeff Snowe, was found dead when emergency crews arrived. The driver, his 20-year-old son Justin Snowe, was transported to hospital by helicopter with serious but non-life threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The driver of the semi-truck, a man from Alberta, was uninjured.

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden was closed for about 10 hours in both directions while crews attended to the collision.

The BC Highway Patrol is asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam video of the collision to contact lead investigator Const. Chan of BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke at (250)805-2111 and refer to file 2023-1160.

The Snowe family has organized a GoFundMe to help with travel, care, and expenses at www.gofundme.com/f/snowe-family-2023.

