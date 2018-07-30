Conor D’Monte is wanted in connection with Kevin Leclair’s murder and a wanted poster cautions people how to act if they see him. (CFSEU provided)

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

Police have charged 37-year-old Kreshnik Ismailaj of Whitby, Ont., in the 2009 murder of gang member Kevin LeClair in a Langley shopping mall parking lot.

He’s been charged with one count of first-degree murder. CFSEU-BC investigators travelled to Ontario where Ismailaj was arrested on July 27 without incident. CFSEU was assisted by local police and Ismailaj has been transported to the Lower Mainland where he remains in custody.

“This investigation, and all those investigations connected to it and the gang conflict in the late 2000s, has involved hundreds of officers from dozens of police agencies and units. The officers and support staff have remained determined and committed over the years to ensuring that justice is obtained for the many victims,” said Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, CFSEU-BC Advisory NCO. “Time does not dampen our resolve, and we are confident that we will eventually find and arrest the last remaining suspect in Kevin LeClair’s murder, no matter where he might be hiding.”

Ismailaj had recently moved from B.C. to Ontario and has no criminal record.

The investigation into LeClair’s murder remains active. Authorities are still looking to apprehend Conor D’Monte for murder in this case. Police believe he left Canada in 2011 to escape arrest and remains on the run.

CFSEU-BC and IHIT are once again making a plea for anyone with information on the whereabouts of D’Monte to contact police or Crimestoppers.

Cory Vallee was convicted of first-degree murder this summer in the death of LeClair, a member of the Red Scorpios gang. Vallee’s sentencing is in October.

Five people were murdered in and around Langley in 2009, beginning with the assassination of Kevin LeClair, a 26-year-old Surrey man gunned down outside the IGA in Walnut Grove in mid-afternoon on Feb. 6, while terrified shoppers ran for cover.

Previous stories:

• Guilty verdict in Langley gangland slaying

• Killers in Langley hit paid $50,000, court hears

• Undercover evidence inadmissable

• Two suspects linked to Langley murder arrested

 

Jamie Bacon and Kevin LeClair in an undated photo

Previous story
Three youth in police custody for Rutland fire
Next story
Fires devour two Shuswap structures

Just Posted

West Kelowna man charged in wife’s killing, arson goes to trial next year

The case of a West Kelowna man charged in the 2015 killing of his wife is moving forward.

New lawyer for Kelowna man charged in killing of wife, children

The case will return in four weeks

Killiney Beach water quality advisory issued

The advisory affects more than 280 properties

Kelowna songstress, Sammi Morelli headlines Music in the Park

The Westside will host another night of music

GoFundMe set up for teen who died at COG

Friends raise money for family of teen who died in Kelowna on Friday.

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Kamloops RCMP blitz nabs a dozen impaired drivers

A total of 19 different drivers were pulled over that RCMP allege were impaired

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

Sports portion of COG not to be overlooked

Sports events showcased at Center of Gravity in Kelowna

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

Update: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

Deer blamed for North Okanagan motorcycle crash

Vernon motorcyclist can’t avoid deer on road outside of Lumby; ends up with severe road rash

Most Read