A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/File)

Ontario man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Kelowna

Adrian Eppinger, 30, was arrested in Rutland Feb. 2 after police surrounded the home

A man facing multiple attempted murder charges was arrested in Kelowna’s Rutland area, last night.

Adrian Eppinger was taken into custody by RCMP, with the help of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. He was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, stemming from Sudbury, Ont.

According to RCMP, he was apprehended in the 300-block of Mallach Road, after police surrounded the home.

Eppinger is facing three attempted murder charges, as well as charges of extortion, criminal harassment, and assault with a weapon.

“The suspect, 30-year-old Adrian Eppinger, was taken into custody without incident. He has been brought before the courts and will be returned to Ontario as soon as possible,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

