Ontario shadow cabinet minister visits North Okanagan

Michelle Ferreri (centre), Conservative shadow cabinet minister for families, children and social development, will join colleague and fellow MP Mel Arnold of North Okanagan Shuswap for a closed meeting with stakeholders Friday, Aug. 11, in Vernon. (Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services)

North Okanagan Shuswap MP Mel Arnold will be entertaining a special guest Friday, Aug. 11.

Arnold will host MP Michelle Ferreri, Conservative shadow minister for families, children and social development, in a special two-hour closed morning roundtable with stakeholders at Vernon’s Schubert Centre.

Ferreri, MP for Peterborough-Kawartha in Ontario, also sits as a member of the standing committee on the Status of Women and the standing committee on Human Resources, Skill and Social Development and the Status of Persons with Disabilities.

