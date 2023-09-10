Ontario team takes over command on Central Okanagan wildfires

An Ontario Incident Management Team has taken over the Grouse Complex, which includes the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

Bucketing operations will continue today (Sept. 10) to assist ground crews. Mopping and patrols are taking place on all sides of the fire.

A lot of focus is on the west side of the fire where crews are cleaning up Powers Creek drainage and the Hidden Creek guard. Heavy equipment operations are expected to take place near Hidden Creek.

A structure protection plan has been completed for Glenrosa as a precautionary measure. Over 250 personnel are ready to mobilize if the fire pushes out of the Powers Creek drainage.

Winds are expected to pick up with temperatures reaching the high 20s. Fuels are starting to dry out and fire behaviour could gradually increase within the control lines.

A special weather statement is in place due to wildfire smoke.

The fire is estimated at 13,940 hectares.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan, Shuswap under a blanket of smoke

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresCentral Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of West KelownaKelowna